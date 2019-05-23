History of Media Studies is an open access, refereed academic journal dedicated to scholarship on the history of research, education, and reflective knowledge about media and communication—as expressed through academic institutions; through commercial, governmental, and non-governmental organizations; and through “alter-traditions” of thought and practice often excluded from the academic mainstream. The journal publishes high-quality, original articles, reviews, and commentary on the history of this inter- and extra-disciplinary area as it has intersected with other fields in the social sciences and humanities—and with social practices beyond the academy.



History of Media Studies has three overlapping aims. The first is to address the absence of publishing outlets for rigorous work on the history of the overlapping fields of communication research, cultural studies, film studies, information science, media studies, speech, and rhetoric. The second purpose is to provide a platform for scholarship on these fields’ complex institutional, social, and intellectual histories from around the world, reaching beyond the North American and Western European lens of much existing literature. The final aim is to take advantage of open access and multimedia publishing, on the assumption that historians of media studies might illuminate these fields’ pasts in dialogue with new forms of scholarly communication.