History of Media Studies is a peer-reviewed, scholar-run, diamond OA journal dedicated to scholarship on the history of research, education, and reflective knowledge about media and communication—as expressed through academic institutions; through commercial, governmental, and non-governmental organizations; and through “alter-traditions” of thought and practice often excluded from the academic mainstream. The journal publishes high-quality, original articles, reviews, and commentary on the history of this inter- and extra-disciplinary area as it has intersected with other fields in the social sciences and humanities—and with social practices beyond the academy.

The journal has three overlapping aims:

to address the absence of publishing outlets for rigorous work on the history of the overlapping fields of communication research, cultural studies, film studies, information science, media studies, speech, and rhetoric. to provide a platform for scholarship on these fields’ complex institutional, social, and intellectual histories from around the world, reaching beyond the North American and Western European lens of much existing literature. to take advantage of open access and multimedia publishing, on the assumption that historians of media studies might illuminate these fields’ pasts in dialogue with new forms of scholarly communication

History of Media Studies is published by mediastudies.press, a scholar-led, no-fee nonprofit publisher established in 2019. The journal is edited by three established scholars in the history of media and communication studies field: David Park, Peter Simonson, and Jefferson Pooley. The journal’s Editorial Board includes scholars from nearly all continents and regions, with the aim to broaden the field’s traditional scope.

Open Access

All articles are published free and open access online, with downloads available in PDF and a range of eight other formats, including machine-readable JATS XML with swift and accurate Google Scholar indexing. Authors retain copyright and select an open Creative Commons license.

History of Media Studies is committed to a rigorous set of Open Access Principles. The journal does not levy article processing charges (APCs), as a matter of principle. We believe that open access for readers should not be traded for new barriers to authorship. The journal is supported, instead, by direct subsidy from libraries and other funders, through the Open Access Community Investment Program (OACIP).

Our commitments include transparent nonprofit governance, the use of open infrastructure wherever possible, transparent finances, author copyright, open licensing and citations, and the no-fee policy. Authors select the peer-review model, with a double-anonymous default and options for signed and community review. We are committed to a humane, care-based, and developmental review process, with the goal to improve manuscripts through collegial exchange.

History of Media Studies is published on the open-source PubPub platform.

Working Group, Newsletter, & Bibliography

In loose affiliation with the journal, the co-editors have established the History of Media Studies working group at the Center for the History of Science, Technology and Medicine (CHSTM). At each monthly session, a scholar presents on a work-in-progress in remote sessions attended by academics from around the world. Membership is free and welcoming.

The journal also sponsors the History of Media Studies Newsletter (monthly and free to sign up) and maintains an affiliation with the History of Communication Research Bibliography at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication Library Archives (ASCLA).

Memberships & Affiliations

History of Media Studies is indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). The journal’s publisher, mediastudies.press, is a member of Crossref, the Open Access Scholarly Publishing Association (OASPA) and the Radical Open Access collective, with vetted affiliations including the Directory of Open Access Books (DOAB), Project MUSE, and OAPEN.

Contact: [email protected]

Publisher: mediastudies.press

ISSN: 2637–6091

Github: repository

CC BY-NC 4.0, unless otherwise noted