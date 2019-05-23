What We Publish

Research articles

Full-length articles, based on original research, are generally 14,000 words or fewer, inclusive of footnotes and bibliography. Authors are encouraged to include images and other media when appropriate, including archival materials. Research articles generally undergo double-anonymous review (with other, more open options available by request).

Commentaries

Commentary essays are generally 2,000 to 4,000 words, inclusive of footnotes and bibliography. Authors interested in submitting a commentary should contact the editors at [email protected] in advance of submission. Commentaries generally undergo a single, anonymous review (with other, more open options available by request).

Book reviews and review essays

Single-book reviews are generally 800 to 1,500 words, inclusive of footnotes and bibliography. Authors interested in submitting reviews essays, covering more than one work, should contact the editors at [email protected] in advance of submission. Book reviews and review essays, based on these guidelines, generally undergo review by editors.

Overlay re-publication

History of Media Studies is committed to re-publishing relevant, refereed articles that appear elsewhere under an open license. Authors or others interested in such a re-publication should contact the editors at [email protected]. Overlay re-publications undergo review by editors for suitability and the journal’s editorial standards.

Replies

Brief “reply” essays, responding to work published in History of Media Studies or other scholarly journals, are encouraged for submission and, in some cases, solicited by editors. Replies are generally 1,000 to 2,000 words, inclusive of footnotes and bibliography. Authors interested in submitting reply essays should contact the editors at [email protected] in advance of submission. Replies generally undergo a single, anonymous review (with other, more open options available by request).

Up from the archives

History of Media Studies publishes archival materials, generally introduced by a contextualizing essay of 3,000 to 6,000 words. Up from the Archives collections generally undergo double-anonymous review (with other, more open options available by request). Authors interested in submitting an Up from the Archives collection should contact the editors at [email protected].

Up from the stacks

History of Media Studies re-publishes article-length work of historical significance, generally introduced by a contextualizing essay of 3,000 to 6,000 words. Typically, re-published articles are in the public domain. Authors interested in submitting an Up from the Stacks collection should contact the editors at [email protected], who can help to determine public domain status. Up from the Stacks introductory essays generally undergo double-anonymous review (with other, more open options available by request).

Research Notes

The journal encourages submissions of research notes, which are short (500- to 2,000-word) reports on exploratory findings, conference dispatches, or new initiatives. Authors interested in submitting a research note should contact the editors at [email protected].

Bibliographies

History of Media Studies invites submission of annotated bibliographies centered on specific areas in media studies fields’ histories, particularly on geographies, topics, or epistemologies that fall outside the North American, English-language scholarly literature. Bibliographies are typically introduced with a handful of orienting paragraphs, and include explanatory annotations for each entry. Authors interested in submitting a bibliographic collection should contact the editors at [email protected].

How to Submit