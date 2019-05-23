Please create an account on PubPub, if you have not already, and let Jeff Pooley know.
Krämer, "How German Communication Research Discovered Bourdieu but Missed His Potential for the Study of (Populist) Political Communication"
Wagner, "Media Studies in Germany"
Bolz, "Journalism Studies and Journalism Education in France and in Germany"
Hubé, "Understanding the German Media System with the Help of Bourdieu and Elias: Historical Sociology of Press-Political Relations in Germany"
We have to thank all our authors who have done new, original work which fits very well together, complements each other and helps to understand the German and French and the (still underdeveloped) Franco-German research field as well. This is all outlined in English here, for an international public, we highly appreciate this.
We think it is not by chance that all authors here had worked / still work and / or studied for at least a part in their professional life in France and Germany – the same for the invited reviewers! From our viewpoint this is a real benefit, as this special issue is able to represent Franco-German academic research in the history of the field of Media Studies in practice. All authors mark and fill research gaps in the Franco-German field.
