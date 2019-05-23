15:30-18:30 UTC

TZ Time Zone Start Time UTC 1 Puebla/Denver 9:30 UTC -6 2 Kingston/Chicago 10:30 UTC -5 3 Ottawa/Bethlehem 11:30 UTC -4 4 Accra 15:30 UTC 5 London 16:30 UTC +1 6 Nairobi 18:30 UTC +3

15:30 - 15:35

Introductions

15:35 - 16:00

Nova Gordon-Bell, “Coloniality and Resistance: The Revolutionary Moment in Communication Studies in the Anglophone Caribbean”

16:00 - 16:25

Armond Towns, “A Black Studies Approach to the History of Communication Studies“

16:25 - 16:35

Break

16:35 - 17:00

Audrey Gadzekpo, “Dismantling Coloniality and Imperialism in African Media: The Legacy of Shirley Graham Du Bois”

17:00 - 17:25

Winston Mano (and viola c. milton), “Afrokology of Media and Communication Studies: Theorising from the Margins”

17:25 - 17:35

Break

17:35 - 18:00

Claudia Magallanes-Blanco, “Afro-Descendancies in Latin America: Books Review”

18:00 - 18:25

Kehbuma Langmia, “Digital Exclusivity by Inclusivity: Blacks and ‘the’ Digicultural Paradox of Afrofuturism”

18:25 - 18:30

Closing remarks