TZ
Time Zone
Start Time
UTC
1
Puebla/Denver
9:30
UTC -6
2
Kingston/Chicago
10:30
UTC -5
3
Ottawa/Bethlehem
11:30
UTC -4
4
Accra
15:30
UTC
5
London
16:30
UTC +1
6
Nairobi
18:30
UTC +3
Introductions
Nova Gordon-Bell, “Coloniality and Resistance: The Revolutionary Moment in Communication Studies in the Anglophone Caribbean”
Armond Towns, “A Black Studies Approach to the History of Communication Studies“
Break
Audrey Gadzekpo, “Dismantling Coloniality and Imperialism in African Media: The Legacy of Shirley Graham Du Bois”
Winston Mano (and viola c. milton), “Afrokology of Media and Communication Studies: Theorising from the Margins”
Break
Claudia Magallanes-Blanco, “Afro-Descendancies in Latin America: Books Review”
Kehbuma Langmia, “Digital Exclusivity by Inclusivity: Blacks and ‘the’ Digicultural Paradox of Afrofuturism”
Closing remarks