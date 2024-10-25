In this supplemental materials document, we first present the references of the 114 journal articles of our field analysis in chronological order from 2000 to 2022. Second, we present the calculations used to construct the field graphs and the number of citations.

References (Populism articles) Calculations

1. References (Populism articles)

The articles for the field of populism are in chronological order. Our field analysis is a representation of the state of discourse in communication studies between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2022. Thus, we included articles that were published "online first" but did not update their publication date after December 31, 2022.

Pre-field from 2000 to 2017 (29 Articles)

Aldridge, Meryl. “The Ties that Divide: Regional Press Campaigns, Community and Populism.” Media, Culture & Society 25, no. 4 (2003): 491–509. https://doi.org/10.1177/01634437030254004

Bueno, Manuela, María Luisa Cárdenas, and Lola Esquivias. “The rise of the gossip press in Spain.” Journalism Studies 6, no. 4 (2007): 621–633. https://doi.org/10.1080/14616700701412100

Haas, Tanni. “Importing Journalistic Ideals and Practices? The Case of Public Journalism in Denmark.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 8, no. 4 (2003): 90–103. https://doi.org/10.1177/1081180X02251049

Chakravartty, Paula. “Telecom, National Development and the Indian State: A Postcolonial Critique.” Media, Culture & Society 26, no. 2 (2004): 227–249 https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443704041174

Clayman, Steven E. “Tribune of the people: Maintaining the legitimacy of aggressive journalism.” Media, Culture & Society 24, no. 2 (2002): 197–216. https://doi.org/10.1177/016344370202400203

Debrett, Mary. “Branding Documentary: New Zealand’s Minimalist Solution to Cultural Subsidy.” Media, Culture & Society 26, no. 1 (2004): 5–23. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443704038202

Goss, Brian Michael. “‘Jeffersonian Poetry’: An ideological analysis of George F. Will’s editorials (2002–2004)”. Journalism Studies 6, no. 4 (2005): 417–429. https://doi.org/10.1080/14616700500250313

Greenfield, Cathy, and Peter Williams. “Financialization, finance rationality and the role of media in Australia.” Media, Culture & Society 29, no. 3 (2007): 415–433. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443707076183

Gunn, Joshua, and Barry Brummett. “Popular Communication After Globalization.” Journal of Communication 54, no. 4 (2004): 705–721. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1460-2466.2004.tb02651.x

McKnight, David. “The Sunday Times and Andrew Neil: The cultivation of market populism.” Journalism Studies 10, no. 6 (2009): 754–768. https://doi.org/10.1080/14616700903119891

de la Torre, Carlos, and Catherine Conaghan. “The Hybrid Campaign. Tradition and Modernity in Ecuador´s 2006 Presindential Election.” International Journal of Press/Politics 14, no. 3 (2009): 335-352. https://dx.doi.org/10.1177/1940161209334523

Gillespie, Tarleton. “The politics of ‘platforms.’” New Media & Society 12, no. 3 (2010): 347–364. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444809342738

Harrington, Stephen. “Waking up with friends: Breakfast news, Sunrise and the ‘televisual sphere’.” Journalism Studies 11, no. 2 (2010): 175–189. https://doi.org/10.1080/14616700903407395

Groshek, Jacob, and Jiska Engelbert. “Double differentiation in a cross-national comparison of populist political movements and online media uses in the United States and the Netherlands.” New Media & Society 15, no. 2 (2013): 183–202. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444812450685

Krämer, Benjamin. “Media Populism: A Conceptual Clarification and Some Theses on its Effects: Media Populism.” Communication Theory 24, no. 1 (2014): 42–60. https://doi.org/10.1111/comt.12029

Landerer, Nino. “Opposing the Government but Governing the Audience?: Exploring the differential mediatization of parliamentary actors in Switzerland.” Journalism Studies 15, no. 3 (2014): 304–320. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2014.889466

Nilsson, Bo, and Eric Carlsson. “Swedish politicians and new media: Democracy, identity and populism in a digital discourse.” New Media & Society 16, no. 4 (2014): 655–671. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444813487964

Peck, Reece. “‘You say rich, I say job creator’: how Fox News framed the Great Recession through the moral discourse of producerism.” Media, Culture & Society 36, no. 4 (2014): 526–535. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443714527565

Raisborough, Jayne, Marian Barnes, Flis Henwood, and Lizzie Ward. “Stretching middle age: the lessons and labours of active ageing in the makeover show.” Media, Culture & Society 36, no. 8 (2014): 1069–1083. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443714544997

Chadwick, Anadrew, and Jennifer Stromer-Galley. “Digital Media, Power, and Democracy in Parties and Election Campaigns: Party Decline or Party Renewal?” The International Journal of Press/Politics 21, no. 3 (2016): 283–293 https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161216646731

Holton, Avery E., Seth C. Lewis, and Mark Coddington. “Interacting with Audiences. Journalistic role conceptions, reciprocity, and perceptions about participation.” Journalism Studies 17, no. 7 (2016): 849–859. https://dx.doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2016.1165139

Kelsey, Darren. “Hero Mythology and Right-Wing-Populism. A discourse-mythological case study of Nigel Farage in the Mail Online.” Journalism Studies 17, no. 8 (2016): 971–988. https://dx.doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2015.1023571

Graves, Lucas. “The Monitorial Citizen in the ‘Democratic Recession’”, Journalism Studies 18, no. 10 (2017): 1239-1250. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2017.1338153

Müller, Philipp, Christian Schemer, Martin Wettstein, Anne Schulz, Dominique S. Wirz, Sven Engesser, and Werner Wirth. “The Polarizing Impact of News Coverage on Populist Attitudes in the Public: Evidence From a Panel Study in Four European Democracies: Polarizing News Effects on Populist Attitudes.” Journal of Communication 67, no. 6 (2017): 968–992. https://doi.org/10.1111/jcom.12337

Hatakka, Niko. “When logics of party politics and online activism collide: The populist Finns Party’s identity under negotiation.” New Media & Society 19, no. 12 (2017): 2022–2038. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444816660728

Harper, Tauel. “The big data public and its problems: Big data and the structural transformation of the public sphere.” New Media & Society 19, no. 9 (2017): 1424–1439. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444816642167

Herkman, Juha. “The Life Cycle Model and Press Coverage of Nordic Populist Parties.” Journalism Studies 18, no. 4 (2017): 430–448. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2015.1066231

Schmuck, Desirée, Jörg Matthes, and Frank Hendrik Paul. “Negative Stereotypical Portrayals of Muslims in Right-Wing Populist Campaigns: Perceived Discrimination, Social Identity Threats, and Hostility Among Young Muslim Adults: Effects of Right-Wing Populist Campaigns on Muslims.” Journal of Communication 67, no. 4 (2017): 610–634. https://doi.org/10.1111/jcom.12313

Field of Western Populism Studies from 2018 to 2022 (86 Articles)

2018 (19 Articles)

Bobba, Giuliano, Cristina Cremonesi, Moreno Mancosu, and Antonella Seddone. “Populism and the Gender Gap: Comparing Digital Engagement with Populist and Non-populist Facebook Pages in France, Italy, and Spain.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 458–475. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218787046

Brookes, Stephanie. “What do we mean when we talk about populism? Local politics, global movements and ‘the people’ in political coverage of the 2016 Australian federal and United States presidential elections.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 8 (2018): 1252–1269. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718781987

de Vreese, Claes H., Frank Esser, Toril Aalberg, Carsten Reinemann, and James Stanyer. “Populism as an Expression of Political Communication Content and Style: A New Perspective.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 423–438. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218790035

Fuchs, Christian. “Authoritarian capitalism, authoritarian movements and authoritarian communication.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 5 (2018): 779–791. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718772147

Gerbaudo, Paolo. “Social media and populism: An elective affinity?” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 5 (2018): 745–753. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718772192

Hameleers, Michael, Linda Bos, Nayla Fawzi, Carsten Reinemann, Ioannis Andreadis, Nicoleta Corbu, Christian Schemer, Anne Schulz, Tamir Shaefer, Toril Aalberg, Sofia Axelsson, Rosa Berganza, Cristina Cremonesi, Stefan Dahlberg, Claes H. de Vreese, Agnieszka Hess, Evangelina Kartsounidou, Dominika Kasprowicz, Jörg Matthes, et al.. “Start Spreading the News: A Comparative Experiment on the Effects of Populist Communication on Political Engagement in Sixteen European Countries.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018a): 517–538. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218786786

Hameleers, Michael, Linda Bos, and Claes H. de Vreese. “Selective Exposure to Populist Communication: How Attitudinal Congruence Drives the Effects of Populist Attributions of Blame.” Journal of Communication 68, no. 1 (2018b): 51–74. https://doi.org/10.1093/joc/jqx001

Hughes, Sallie, and Mireya Márquez-Ramírez. “Local-Level Authoritarianism, Democratic Normative Aspirations, and Antipress Harassment: Predictors of Threats to Journalists in Mexico.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 539–560. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218786041

Kavada, Anastasia. “Editorial: Media and the ‘populist moment.’” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 5 (2018): 742–744. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718772144

Krämer, Benjamin. “Populism, Media, and the Form of Society.” Communication Theory 28, no. 4 (2018): 444–465. https://doi.org/10.1093/ct/qty017

Lee, Chin-Chuan, and Hongtao Li. “‘Media events’: first quarter of a century and the next.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 1 (2018): 127–130. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443717726008

Luengo, María. “Gender violence: the media, civil society, and the struggle for human rights in Argentina.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 3 (2018): 397–414. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443717713259

McDevitt, Michael, and Patrick Ferrucci. “Populism, Journalism, and the Limits of Reflexivity: The case of Donald J. Trump.” Journalism Studies 19, no. 4), (2018): 512–526. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2017.1386586

McNair, Brian. “From Control to Chaos, and Back Again: Journalism and the politics of populist authoritarianism.” Journalism Studies 19, no. 4 (2018): 499–511. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2017.1389297

Postill, John. “Populism and social media: A global perspective.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 5 (2018): 754–765. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718772186

Wahl-Jorgensen, Karin. “Media coverage of shifting emotional regimes: Donald Trump’s angry populism.” Media, Culture & Society 40, no. 5 (2018): 766–778. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443718772190

Wettstein, Martin, Frank Esser, Anne Schulz, Dominique S. Wirz, and Werner Wirth. “News Media as Gatekeepers, Critics, and Initiators of Populist Communication: How Journalists in Ten Countries Deal with the Populist Challenge.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 476–495. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218785979

Wirz, Dominique S., Martin Wettstein, Anne Schulz, Philipp Müller, Christian Schemer, Nicole Ernst, Frank Esser, and Werner Wirth. “The Effects of Right-Wing Populist Communication on Emotions and Cognitions toward Immigrants.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 496–516. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218788956

Zulianello, Mattia, Alessandro Albertini, and Diego Ceccobelli. “A Populist Zeitgeist ? The Communication Strategies of Western and Latin American Political Leaders on Facebook.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 23, no. 4 (2018): 439–457. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218783836

2019 (6 Articles)

Baldwin-Philippi, Jessica. “The technological performance of populism.” New Media & Society 21, no. 2 (2019): 376–397. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444818797591

Blassnig, Sina, Nicole Ernst, Florin Büchel, Sven Engesser, and Frank Esser. “Populism in Online Election Coverage: Analyzing populist statements by politicians, journalists, and readers in three countries.” Journalism Studies 20, no. 8 (2019): 1110–1129. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2018.1487802

de Jonge, Léonie. “The Populist Radical Right and the Media in the Benelux: Friend or Foe?” The International Journal of Press/Politics 24, no. 2 (2019): 189–209. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218821098

Ernst, Nicole, Frank Esser, Sina Blassnig, and Sven Engesser. “Favorable Opportunity Structures for Populist Communication: Comparing Different Types of Politicians and Issues in Social Media, Television and the Press.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 24, no. 2 (2019): 165–188. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218819430

Fawzi, Nayla. “Untrustworthy News and the Media as “Enemy of the People?” How a Populist Worldview Shapes Recipients’ Attitudes toward the Media.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 24, no. 2 (2019): 146–164. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161218811981

Salter, Leon A. “Editorial Representations of the National Standards Education Policy: Populism, the journalistic identity and the citizen-consumer.” Journalism Studies 20, no. 7 (2019): 1050–1067. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2018.1481349

2020 (21 Articles)

Baugut, Philip, and Katharina Neumann. “Online news media and propaganda influence on radicalized individuals: Findings from interviews with Islamist prisoners and former Islamists.” New Media & Society 22, no. 8 (2020): 1437–1461. https://psycnet.apa.org/doi/10.1177/1461444819879423

Bimber, Bruce, and Homero Gil de Zúñiga. “The unedited public sphere.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4 (2020): 700–715. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893980

Boellstorff, Tom. “Om toleran Om: four Indonesian reflections on digital heterosexism.” Media, Culture & Society 42, no. 1 (2020): 7–24 https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443719884066

Boukes, Mark, and Michael Hameleers. “Shattering Populists’ Rhetoric with Satire at Elections Times: The Effect of Humorously Holding Populists Accountable for Their Lack of Solutions.” Journal of Communication 70, no. 4 (2020): 574–597. https://doi.org/10.1093/joc/jqaa020

Boulianne, Shelley, Karolina Koc-Michalska, and Bruce Bimber. “Right-wing populism, social media and echo chambers in Western democracies.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4 (2020): 683–699. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893983

Bucy, Erik P., Jordan M. Foley, Josephina Lukito, Larissa Doroshenko, Dhavan V. Shah, Jon C. W. Pevehouse, and Chris Wells. “Performing populism: Trump’s transgressive debate style and the dynamics of Twitter response.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4 (2020): 634–658. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893984

Fleuriet, Jill K., and Mari Castellano. “Media, place-making, and concept-metaphors: The US-Mexico border during the rise of Donald Trump.” Media, Culture & Society 42, no. 6 (2020): 880–897. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443719890539

Gil de Zúñiga, Homero, Karolina Koc Michalska, and Andrea Römmele. “Populism in the era of Twitter: How social media contextualized new insights into an old phenomenon.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4, (2020): 585–594. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893978

Hameleers, Michael, and Rens Vliegenthart. “The Rise of a Populist Zeitgeist? A Content Analysis of Populist Media Coverage in Newspapers Published between 1990 and 2017.” Journalism Studies 21, no. 1 (2020): 19–36. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2019.1620114

Hokka, Jenni, and Matti Nelimarkka. “Affective economy of national-populist images: Investigating national and transnational online networks through visual big data.” New Media & Society 22, no. 5 (2020): 770–792. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819868686

Jacobs, Kristof, Linn Sandberg, and Niels Spierings. “Twitter and Facebook: Populists’ double-barreled gun?” New Media & Society 22, no. 4 (2020): 611–633. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893991

Larsson, Anders Olof. “Right-wingers on the rise online: Insights from the 2018 Swedish elections.” New Media & Society 22, no. 12 (2020): 2108–2127. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819887700

Moe, Hallvard. “Distributed Readiness Citizenship: A Realistic, Normative Concept for Citizens’ Public Connection.” Communication Theory 30, no. 2, (2020): 205–225. https://doi.org/10.1093/ct/qtz016

Nygaard, Silje. “Boundary Work: Intermedia Agenda-Setting Between Right-Wing Alternative Media and Professional Journalism.” Journalism Studies 21, no. 6, (2020): 766–782. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2020.1722731

Roemmele, Andrea, and Rachel Gibson. “Scientific and subversive: The two faces of the fourth era of political campaigning.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4, (2020): 595–610. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893979

Schlesinger, Philip. “After the post-public sphere.” Media, Culture & Society 42, no. 7–8 (2020): 1545–1563. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443720948003

Stier, Sebastian, Nora Kirkizh, Caterina Froio, and Ralph Schroeder. “Populist Attitudes and Selective Exposure to Online News: A Cross-Country Analysis Combining Web Tracking and Surveys.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 25, no. 3 (2020): 426–446. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161220907018

Strikovic, Edina, Toni G. van der Meer, Emma van der Goot, Linda Bos, and Rens Vliegenthart. “On Behalf of the People: The Use of Public Opinion and the Perception of “the People” in Political Communication Strategies of Dutch MPs.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 25, no. 1 (2020): 135–157. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161219864297

Tryon, Chuck. “Sinclair broadcasting as mini-media empire: Media regulation, disinfomercials, and the rise of Trumpism.” Media, Culture & Society 42, no. 7 (2020): 1377–1391. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443720939425

Tuters, Marc, and Sal Hagen. “(((They))) rule: Memetic antagonism and nebulous othering on 4chan.” New Media & Society 22, no. 12 (2020): 2218–2237. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819888746

Wells, Chris, Dhavan Shah, Josephina Lukito, Ayellet Pelled, Jon C. W. Pevehouse, and Jung Hwan Yang. “Trump, Twitter, and news media responsiveness: A media systems approach.” New Media & Society 22, no. 4, (2020): 659–682. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444819893987

2021 (18 Articles)

Berti, Carlo. “Right-wing populism and the criminalization of sea-rescue NGOs: The ‘Sea-Watch 3’ case in Italy, and Matteo Salvini’s communication on Facebook.” Media, Culture & Society 43, no. 3 (2021): 532–550. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443720957564

Berti, Carlo, and Enzo Loner. “Character assassination as a right-wing populist communication tactic on social media: The case of Matteo Salvini in Italy.” New Media & Society (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448211039222

Cassell, Kaitlen J. “The Populist Communication Strategy in Comparative Perspective.” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211055695

Chew, Matthew Ming-Tak, and Yi Wang. “How propagames work as a part of digital authoritarianism: an analysis of a popular Chinese propagame.” Media, Culture & Society 43, no. 8 (2021): 1431–1448. https://doi.org/10.1177/01634437211029846

de Nadal, Lluis. “Populism and plebiscitarianism 2.0: How Podemos used digital platforms for organization and decision-making.” New Media & Society (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448211038763

Dumitrescu, Delia, and Andrew R. N. Ross. “Embedding, quoting, or paraphrasing? Investigating the effects of political leaders’ tweets in online news articles: The case of Donald Trump.” New Media & Society 23, no. 8 (2021): 2279–2302. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820920881

Flew, Terry. “The Global Trust Deficit Disorder: A Communications Perspective on Trust in the Time of Global Pandemics.” Journal of Communication 71, no. 2 (2021): 163–186. https://doi.org/10.1093/joc/jqab006

Hopster, Jeroen. “Mutual affordances: The dynamics between social media and populism.” Media, Culture & Society 43, no. 3 (2021): 551–560. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443720957889

Larsson, Anders Olof. “The rise of Instagram as a tool for political communication: A longitudinal study of European political parties and their followers.” New Media & Society (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448211034158

Lawrence, Regina G., and Young Eun Moon. “‘We Aren’t Fake News’: The Information Politics of the 2018 #FreePress Editorial Campaign.” Journalism Studies 22, no. 2 (2021): 155–173. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2020.1831399

Mendonça, Ricardo F., and Renato Duarte Caetano. Populism as Parody: “The Visual Self-Presentation of Jair Bolsonaro on Instagram.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 26, no. 1 (2021): 210–235. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161220970118

Katarzyna Molek-Kozakowska, Przemyslaw Wilk. “Casual, Colloquial, Commonsensical: A News Values Stylistic Analysis of a Populist Newsfeed.” Journalism Studies 22, no. 6 (2021): 760–779. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2021.1913627

Müller, Philipp, and Ruben L. Bach. “Populist alternative news use and its role for elections: Web-tracking and survey evidence from two campaign periods.” New Media & Society (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448211032969

Poole, Elisabeth, Eva Haifa Giraud, and Ed de Quincey. “Tactical interventions in online hate speech: The case of #stopIslam.” New Media & Society 23, no. 6 (2021): 1415–1442. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820903319

Rae, Maria. “Hyperpartisan news: Rethinking the media for populist politics.” New Media & Society 23, no. 5 (2021): 1117–1132. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820910416

Ross, Andrew S., and Aditi Bhatia (2021). “‘Ruled Britannia’: Metaphorical Construction of the EU as Enemy in UKIP Campaign Posters.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 26, no. 1 (2021): 188–209. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161220935812

Siles, Ignacio, Erica Guevara, Larissa Tristán-Jiménez, Carolina Carazo. “Populism, Religion, and Social Media in Central America.” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2021): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211032884

Wells, Chris, Lewis A. Friedland, Ceri Hughes, Dhavan V. Shah, Jiyoun Suk, and Michael W. Wagner. “News Media Use, Talk Networks, and Anti-Elitism across Geographic Location: Evidence from Wisconsin.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 26, no. 2 (2021): 438–463. https://doi.org/10.1177/1940161220985128

2022 (22 Articles)

Egelhofer, Jana Laura, Ming Boyer, Sophie Lecheler, and Loes Aaldering. “Populist attitudes and politicians’ disinformation accusations: effects on perceptions of media and politicians.” Journal of Communication 72, no. 6, (2022): 619–632. https://doi.org/10.1093/joc/jqac031

Erkmen, Özlem, Bora Ataman, and Barış Çoban. “Worsening Safety Conditions for Women Journalists in Turkey’s Alternative News Media.” Journalism Studies (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2022.2139745

Gründl, Johann. “Populist ideas on social media: A dictionary-based measurement of populist communication.” New Media & Society 24, no. 6, (2022): 1481–1499. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820976970

Hatakka, Niko, and Juha Herkman: “Hegemonic meanings of populism: Populism as a signifier in legacy dailies of six countries 2000–2018.” Media, Culture & Society 44, no. 8 (2022): 1523-1540. https://doi.org/10.1177/01634437221104680

Larsson, Anders Olof. “Picture-perfect populism: Tracing the rise of European populist parties on Facebook.” New Media & Society 24, no. 1 (2022): 227–245. https://doi.org/10.1177/1461444820963777

Juarez Miro, Clara, and Benjamin Toff. “How Right-Wing Populists Engage with Cross-Cutting News on Online Message Boards: The Case of ForoCoches and Vox in Spain.” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211072696

Judge, Brian. “The birth of identity biopolitics: How social media serves antiliberal populism.” New Media & Society (2022) Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448221099587

Kissas, Angelos. “Populist everyday politics in the (mediatized) age of social media: The case of Instagram celebrity advocacy.” New Media & Society (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448221092006

Korstenbroek, Timo. “Rethinking the Public Sphere in an Age of Radical-Right Populism: A Case for Building an Empathetic Public Sphere.” Communication Theory 32, no. 1 (2022): 68–87. https://doi.org/10.1093/ct/qtab005

Marwick, Alice E., and William Clyde Partin. “Constructing alternative facts: Populist expertise and the QAnon conspiracy.” New Media & Society (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448221090201

Macaraig, Ayee, and Michael Hameleers: “#DefendPressFreedom: Paradigm Repair, Role Perceptions and Filipino Journalists’ Counterstrategies to Anti-Media Populism and Delegitimizing Threats.” Journalism Studies (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2022.2138949

Maurer, Marcus, Pablo Jost, Marlene Schaaf, Michael Sülflow, and Simon Kruschinski. “How right-wing populists instrumentalize news media: Deliberate provocations, scandalizing media coverage, and public awareness for the Alternative for Germany (AfD).” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211072692

Majeed, Tawseef. “Embedded authoritarianism: the politics of poor press freedom in Indian Kashmir.” Media, Culture & Society 44, no. 3 (2022): 613-624. https://doi.org/10.1177/01634437211069973

Moffitt, Benjamin. “How Do Populists Visually Represent ‘The People’? A Systematic Comparative Visual Content Analysis of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders’ Instagram Accounts.” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612221100418

Monteiro, Stephen. “‘Welcome to selfiestan’: identity and the networked gaze in Indian mobile media.” Media, Culture & Societ 42 no. 1 (2022): 93–108. https://doi.org/10.1177/0163443719846610

Panievsky, Ayala. “The Strategic Bias: How Journalists Respond to Antimedia Populism.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 27, no. 4 (2022): 808–826. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211022656

Ragragio, Jefferson Lyndon D. “Mediatized Voices of Science: News Media Narratives of Science and Populism in the Philippines.” Journalism Studies 22, no. 7 (2022): 781-799 https://doi.org/10.1080/1461670X.2022.2034521

Reveilhac, Maud, and Davide Morselli. “Populism in an Identity Framework. A Feedback Model.” Communication Theory 32, no. 1 (2022): 88–115, https://doi.org/10.1093/ct/qtab003

Rusche, Felix. “Few voices, strong echo: Measuring follower homogeneity of politicians’ Twitter accounts.” New Media & Society (2022): Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448221099860

Padovani, Cinzia. “Journalists’ Roles and the Ultra-Right: The Case of Italy.” Journalism Studies 23, no. 10 (2022): 1269-1290, DOI: 10.1080/1461670X.2022.2084142

Saunders, Robert A., Rhys Crilley, and Precious N. Chatterje-Doody. “ICYMI: RT and Youth-Oriented International Broadcasting as (Geo)Political Culture Jamming.” The International Journal of Press/Politics 27, no. 3 (2022): 696–717. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612211072771

Smejkal, Klára, Jakub Macek, Lukáš Slavik, and Jan Šerek. “Just a “Mouthpiece of Biased Elites?” Populist Party Sympathizers and Trust in Czech Public Service Media.” The International Journal of Press/Politics (2022). Online First. https://doi.org/10.1177/19401612221143067.

2. Calculations

Figure 1

The number of articles published per year on populism can be verified by the list of references above.

Figure 2

The list with 18 of the most mentioned actors, parties, movements and media associated with the rise of "populism", including the components of populist communication (de Vreese, 2018), can be verified with the attached PDF file "Populism 2018-2022". We counted the words through the search function.

Number of citations for authors

The total number of citations for Mazzoleni can be verified using the attached PDF file "Populism Studies 2000-2022". The number of citations for Chadwick & Stromer-Galley (2013) is best verified using "Stromer" or "Galley", as Chadwick also receives citations for other works. The other 20 studies from the pre-field that do not cite Mazzoleni receive no citations in all the journal articles examined from 2000 to 2022.

Number of citations for authors

The number of citations in the Field of Western Populism Studies for Engesser (118), Krämer (112), Esser (105), de Vreese (87), Aalberg (79), Reinemann (35), and Stanyer (18) can be verified in the attached PDF file "Field Populism 2018-2022" using the Word search function.

Figure 3 (Pre-field of Populism Studies)

Article Critical Theory Commercialization Digitalization Populist Style 2002-2017 (total 28) Chakravartty 2004, Gunn 2006, Greenfield 2007, McKnight 2009, Gillespie 10, Peck 2014, Raisborough 2014, Nilsson 2014, Graves 2017, Harper 2017 Bueno 2007, Debrett 2004, Harrington 2010, Landerer 2014, Holton 2016, Herkman 2017 Chadwick 2016, Hatakka 2017 Clayman 2002, Aldrige 2003, Haas 2003, Goss 2005, Torre 2009, Groshek 2012, Kelsey 2016, Krämer 2014, Schmuck 2017, Müller 2017 AS/EU 9 / 1 3 / 3 1 / 1 5 / 4 (+ 1 Ecuador) Impact 52.6 (Average 5.3) 22.1 (3.2) 13.1 (6.6) 56.8 (5.7)

The results for the impact of the articles and the relationship between studies published in Anglo-Saxon (AS) and Continental European (EU) universities are based on the following calculations for each group of actors.

Critical Theory

Commercialization

Digitalization

Populist Style

Figure 5 (The Field of Western Populism Studies)

The following lists provide an overview and the calculations for the three actor groups field of power, heterodox and theorists in terms of year of publication, journal, impact, number of authors, country of university, funding and method.

Field of Power

Heterodox group

Theorists

Figure 6 (Habitus in the Field of Populism Studies)

To provide an overview of the results in Figure 5, we outline in the first step the three actor groups (field of power, heterodox, and theorists) and their subgroups with respect to the contextualized causes of populism in terms of publication year, journal, impact, number of authors, university country, funding, and method. In the second step, we summarize the total of subgroups to the contextualized causes of populism.

Step 1: Actor groups and its subgroups

Field of Power

Actor (Digitalization & Style)

Media (Commercialization)

Citizen (Style & Structure Data)

Heterodox

Digitalization + Style

Commercialization

Social Structure

Neoliberalism

Theorists

Digitalization + Style

Commercialization

Social Structure

Neoliberalism

Step 2: Aggregate subgroups with respect to contextualized causes of populism

Digitalization & Style: Field of Power, Heterodox & Theorists

Commercialization: Field of Power, Heterodox & Theorists

Social Structure: Heterodox & Theorists

Style & Structure Data: Field of Power

See table in Step 1

Neoliberalism: Heterodox & Theorists