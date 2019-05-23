The philosophy of peer review for History of Media Studies differs from those of many other academic journals. We ask potential reviewers to read our guidelines carefully before they accept an invitation to review a manuscript for us.

The journal is committed to a humane, care-based, and developmental review process, with the goal to improve manuscripts through collegial exchange. We want History of Media Studies (HMS) to help build a broader community of scholars, and we invite reviewers to see themselves as members of this community, resistant to dominant norms of reviewing. With those goals in mind, please consider the following guidelines as you conduct your review (which we may follow with requests that you review revised versions of the manuscript):